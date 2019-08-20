UM dance program offers creative movement classes for kids
MISSOULA - The University of Montana's dance program is offering creative moment classes for children.
Professor of dance Laurel Sears said that creative movement can provide kids a fun source of exercise while allowing them to express themselves freely.
Kids are also encouraged to learn the fundamentals of good balance, posture and muscle movement.
The creative movement classes are based off of natural movements that kids already do like leaping, twisting, spinning, and jumping. All classes are accompanied by live piano and drums. Classes are taught by UM theater and dance students who earn credit for participating as student teachers.
Getting kids involved in dance classes at an early age can also do wonders for their confidence, said Sears.
"If we have a three year old, they're often hiding and crying sometimes being really shy because it's hard for them to be away from their parents, even for a half hour," said Sears. "But by the end of the semester you see them leaping so gracefully over the scarf, and you're so proud of them."
The classes are available specifically for kids ages 3 and a half to 10. Each session is broken down by age group. The fall session runs from September 5 to November 21. Registration for the classes is now open. More details and online registration can be found here.
