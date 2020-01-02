MISSOULA - University of Montana College of Business is dropping application fees for graduate students applying for Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Business Analytics throughout the month of January.
To drop the $60 fee, prospects will need to fill out an intent to apply form where they will get a code to enter at the bottom of the application.
Those who apply before February 1, will be first in line to get scholarships and graduate assistantship opportunities, according to a release from UM School of Business Administration.