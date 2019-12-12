UM class will present four nonprofits with a total of $10K

MISSOULA - A group of University of Montana students will get class credit for awarding four Missoula nonprofits with a total of $10,000.
The class is part of the Global Leadership Initiative and is specific to freshmen because it helps them dive deep into a new community.
"This is the kind of experience that we really want our students at the University of Montana to have. It's such a nice collaboration between the community and the university that we're able to do this, this money goes right back into the community," said Greg Larson, UM professor and chair of the department of Communication studies.
The students work together to find out the needs of the community in Missoula and then put out a call to local nonprofits for proposals. This year the class focused on the ones with an environmental impact and the ones that aligned with their motives.
Today the Global Leadership Initiative class will present Garden City Harvest, Lewis and Clark Elementary PTA, Council Grove Apartments, and Clark Fork School with money to help them fund their programs and promote sustainability in Missoula.
"The passion and the excitement about these organizations is why these four won, it's because they're so cool and all of us already have some kind of tie to them," said Rachel Gebhardt, UM student.
The students say they highly recommend taking this class.
"It was one of my favorite classes that I took this semester," said Mariah Thomas, UM student.
All community members are invited to help University of Montana Franke Global Leadership Initiative students celebrate four nonprofits with a special awards ceremony from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the Davidson Honors College student lounge.