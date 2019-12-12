UM class will present four nonprofits with a total of $10K

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW AND POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. STRONGER SHOWERS MAY PRODUCE LOW VISIBILITY AND HIGHER SNOW AMOUNTS DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...MORNING COMMUTE WILL BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... SEVERAL HOURS OF LIGHT SNOW, WITH PERIODS OF MODERATE INTENSITY. LIGHT SNOW IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN AROUND 6 AM, AND CONTINUE THROUGH 10 AM THIS MORNING. THERE WILL BE SHORT PERIODS OF MODERATE SNOWFALL WITH STRONGER SHOWERS. UP TO 1 INCH OF SNOW IS POSSIBLE DURING THE MORNING HOURS.