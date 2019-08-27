MISSOULA - The University of Montana's iconic grizzly bear statue that embodies the spirit of the Griz turns 50 years old today.
Thousands of pictures have been taken in front of the grizzly from students to community members.
The bear was crafted by Rudy Autio who also founded UM's ceramics division and chaired the school of art from 1957 to 1985. Autio passed in 2007.
The three ton sculpture was crafted at Autio's home in Missoula and was placed on UM's oval on August 27, 1969.
To celebrate, a birthday party will be held at the statue from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The marching band will play "Happy Birthday" at noon and UM President Seth Bodnar will be there along with the mascot Monte. Autio's family is also expected to be in attendance.
Everyone is invited to celebrate this historic symbol of UM.