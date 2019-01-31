MISSOULA - A building on the University of Montana campus is closed until further notice after test results showed "unacceptable levels" of asbestos contamination.
Employees are asked to leave personal belongings at the office until they can be cleaned, according to a memo issued to McGill Hall occupants Thursday.
The memo sent by UM facilities' services director, Kevin Krebsbach, says the measure is due to an "abundance of caution" after tests of various surfaces in the building showed asbestos.
Krebsbach says they're continuing to test the building, and employees are asked to work with their bosses to figure out where to set up their offices in the meantime.
The building air quality did return as clean, the memo says.