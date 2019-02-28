MISSOULA - The University of Montana's McGill Hall is due to open in mid-March after being closed for asbestos contamination.
A release from UM says crews are still cleaning the building, but opening day is slated for March 11, barring unforeseen issues.
UM says ASUM Child Care, which was previously housed in McGill, will be relocated permanently to a yet-to-be-determined facility.
McGill was abruptly closed and evacuated in January when test results showed "unacceptable" levels of asbestos contamination in the building, according to a memo sent to staff and students.
