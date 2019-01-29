The U.S. Postal Service is suspending operations in parts of Montana on Wednesday due to severe weather conditions from Polar Vortex Jayden.
The release did not clarify which regions or communities it included in that designation.
They say no business or residential mail will be collected. Some limited retail operations will be available at local offices.
From the full release:
Postal Service Suspends Delivery on Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Due to projected deteriorating weather conditions related to Polar Vortex Jayden, postal delivery operations will be suspended for the following areas:
Eastern Montana
Retail operations at local offices will be available, but may be limited.
There will be no collection mail pick up from businesses or collection boxes. Additionally, there will be no residential or commercial package pick-up services.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.