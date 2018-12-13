MISSOULA - Two government offices in Missoula received a bomb threat Thursday as part of a nationwide extortion scheme, according to the University of Montana.
The bomb threats requesting Bitcoin payments "appear to be a hoax at this time," says Paula Short, UM communications director.
The following alert was issued by the University of Montana on Thursday afternoon:
"Missoula government offices have received two bomb threats via email today. Missoula law enforcement has investigated and discovered through the FBI Bomb Data Center, there is a nationwide extortion scheme requesting money via bitcoin. The University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) would like the campus community to be aware of, and to report any threats to our office at 243-4000 emergency line or 243-6131 non-emergency line.
Should you receive a threat to a campus location we encourage you to use your normal procedure of having a person familiar with the building check for unusual items, packages or people. If something suspicious is located, call UMPD and we will respond. The FBI is currently working to backtrack these emails to their source."
