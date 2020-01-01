Two juveniles cited after breaking into multiple vehicles in Lolo

LOLO - Two juveniles have been cited after breaking into multiple vehicles in Lolo on New Year's Eve, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
Sergeant Josh Volinkaty says that at about 9 PM on Tuesday, deputies received multiple theft reports from people who live on Ridgeway Drive.
They said that their vehicles had been broken into and their belongings had been stolen.
Items included everything from money to hunting gear, says Sgt. Volinkaty.
Authorities were able to get a description of the two suspects who were later found, cited and returned to the custody of their parents.
Some of the stolen items have been returned to their owners.
However, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office is still wanting to who some of the stolen items belong to.
If you believe that you were a victims of these thefts and your items were stolen, you can contact the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at (406) 258-4810 or 911 to retrieve your belongings.
In the mean time, Sgt. Volinkaty advises all residents to lock their vehicles and not leave valuable items in them.