Highway I90 East, Frenchtown

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, two people died in a wreck on I-90 in Mineral County on Saturday evening.

It happened along I-90 East near mile marker 65 just before 6 PM. Authorities say a 2005 Chevy Impala crossed lanes and hit a semi truck with a trailer head-on.

The driver of the Chevy, a 38-year-old woman from Saint John, Washington, and an 18-year-old passenger both died at the scene. A 4-year-old girl was taken to Saint Patrick's Hospital.

The driver of the semi, a 32-year-old man from British Columbia, also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police do not believe drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors. They are still investigating.

Tags

Locations

News For You