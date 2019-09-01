MARION - Two people are dead after a head-on crash on Highway 2 Saturday night.
The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) said a 55-year-old was driving a Chevy pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lane of the highway around 7 PM Saturday near Marion.
A Dodge headed east reportedly saw the oncoming truck and swerved into the opposite lane to avoid the Chevy.
Authorities said the Chevy also swerved into the westbound lane and collided head-on with Dodge.
Both passengers of the Dodge, a 39-year-old man and 32-year-old woman died, according to MHP.
MHP is still investigating and early reports indicate alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.
The names of the victims have not been released.