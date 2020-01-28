The Russell Street Bridge Project is set to be finished in March but that’s not the only project going into that part of town.
Two Missoula offices are making the move to the corner of Russell and Wyoming, The Election Office and Blackfoot Water Outfitter.
The Election Office is already up and running but staff there are scrambling to make the finishing touches ahead of the June primary election.
As for Blackfoot River Outfitters, the new shop is still under construction but plans to open the doors in June.
The Missoula Election Office has made plenty of moves around town.
From the courthouse downtown over to the fairgrounds for the election then back downtown after the last city election in November we moved in here,"
Interim Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said.
But, even now in their new home one more move might still be needed.
"We are hoping to run everything from here but we may be back at the fair grounds for this primary election in Montana its all kind of dependent on the weather," Seaman said.
They are putting the final touches on their new election building but they are still waiting on power, heat, and internet. Plus with a big federal election this year they need to be prepared for anything.
"We can see upwards of 1000 voters on election day coming through our offices," Seaman said.
The election office will be sure to give all voters plenty of notice where this years poling places will be.
Across the street deadlines aren't as tight but the need for extra space is all the same.
Product line continues to grow and grow and grow we are at 1000 feet and this has been a great location for us but we need more space
In our new store just the mezzanine alone is 1000 square feet," Co-Owner of Blackfoot River Outfitters John Herzer said.
On top of extra room this outfitter is also planning to add extra merchandise.
"We will expand out fly selection we will have more flies than anywhere else in the state of Montana," Herzer said.
While that is an impressive record the new Blackfoot River Outfitters is going to be more than just a fly shop, its going to be an experience.
"If you wanna learn how to check nymph, or use a two headed fly rod, or how to catch pike on a fly, or how to salt water fish, you would just go there and there will be leaning centers inside where you can have hands on experience," Herzer said.
Herzer hopes to open the first week of June
Plus the new outfitters building will also have 2 spaces to lease and is still looking for tenants.