Two Bear Air uses rare rescue device to find avalanche victim in minutes

Two Bear Air rescue teams said they used a rare device for the first time on Thursday to help recover the body of an avalanche victim.
Jim Pierce the chief pilot and executive director of Whitefish-based Two Bear Air said recco is a "game changer."
"It's just another tool that if someone has an emergency or has a problem we can use in aid in search and hopefully have a good outcome."
Recco is a two-part system with no batteries. A giant recco detector hangs from the helicopter and scans the area below. Most outdoor stores have started to sell clothing and gear with a recco reflector on it, so if a missing person is buried, the recco detector can send a signal and find the person.
Two Bear has had the recco technology for about a year, but it was the first time using it in help recover the body of the Silver Mountain avalanche victim.
Rescue crews were overhead within a couple minutes and found the signal, so it was spot on," Pierce said.
Unfortunately it was too late to save the avalanche victim, but with the new technology, crews were able to recover the body quickly keeping rescue teams out of harms way.