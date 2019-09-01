Gyme Kelly

RONAN - Two people have been arrested for homicide after deputies found a body in a RV park near Pablo and Ronan.

The Lake County Sheriff's office has identified the body as 63-year-old Gyme Kelly of Ronan. Deputies were dispatched to the RV park around 3:30 PM, Saturday. Investigators ruled the death a homicide.

Deputies have since arrested two people, an unidentified female, and 53-year-old William Lowrey Hesse. Hesse is being held for deliberate homicide.

Further investigation shows Hesse has only been in the area for a month and officials are still looking into where he came from.

The body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy. 

The investigation is ongoing.

