RONAN - Two people have been arrested for homicide after deputies found a body in a RV park near Pablo and Ronan.
The Lake County Sheriff's office has identified the body as 63-year-old Gyme Kelly of Ronan. Deputies were dispatched to the RV park around 3:30 PM, Saturday. Investigators ruled the death a homicide.
Deputies have since arrested two people, an unidentified female, and 53-year-old William Lowrey Hesse. Hesse is being held for deliberate homicide.
Further investigation shows Hesse has only been in the area for a month and officials are still looking into where he came from.
The body was taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing.