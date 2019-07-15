The trees around Missoula are turning red and no that doesn't mean fall is coming early this year.
It’s actually a moth causing the changes to the fir and spruce trees in the area, they are called Douglas Fir Tussock moths and their larva is what is causing large patches of fir trees to turn red.
"They are a really aggressive defoliator and the damage we see from the roadside is really apparent and in big bloom years we tend to take a lot of notice" DNRC Forest Pest Specialist August Kramer said.
Some tell-tale signs of the Tussock Moths are silky webbing on your fir trees and the browning of needles on the ends of branches. The larva is even easy to spot if you take a close look at the tree.
"We have been seeing them in the Missoula area historically, but what makes this year a little bit different is that we are seeing it in new parts of Missoula" Kramer said.
Places like Mount Dean Stone, the Rattlesnake, and Black Mountain. But the effects might not be a bad as it looks
"The population has a naturally occurring virus that builds up over the course of 3 to 4 years and by that 3rd or 4th year the population gets decimated and it’s no longer a problem.” Kramer said.
The DNRC believes the moth has already been in the area for 2 years so by this time next year the problem could resolve itself.
“They may kill smaller under story trees but adult trees should be okay more or less" Kramer said.
There are chemical treatments that will kill the moths and larva but as of right now the DNRC isn’t going to take any action.