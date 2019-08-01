Tussock Moth Caterpillar still raising concerns

Douglas fir tussock moths continue to spread across parts of Missoula. But recently, an online warning has been raising concerns about the moth's caterpillars.
The latest concern over the Douglas-Fir Tussock moth is that the caterpillar can cause allergic reactions in some people, but local experts say those reactions are rare.
A warning by the Idaho national forest service has been spreading across Facebook, saying these caterpillars can cause itching, rashes, watery eyes, runny nose, coughing, and shortness of breath.
But what the warning doesn’t tell you is that these reactions usually only happen after repeated contact or constant exposure.
Idaho is currently having a much larger outbreak of these moths, so the concern is higher there.
Here in Missoula the tussock moth numbers are much lower so there is less of a chance you'll have a reaction
"There isn’t too much concern here in Missoula” Montana DNRC Entomologist Amy Gannon said. “If people are concerned they can wear long sleeves and pants when they are out picking huckleberries or hiking. I have also been out picking berries and hiking and haven’t really come in contact with many of these caterpillars at all."
This year’s tussock moth outbreak is mainly on Mount Dean Stone and Black Mountain