With thanksgiving right around the corner the Missoula Food Bank is now asking for your help.
It’s that time of year for the annual turkey drive and the food shelf said 2,000 families in Missoula rely on the food bank in order to have that traditional Thanksgiving meal.
So this year they hope to give out 2,000 turkeys to local families who wouldn't be able to afford one otherwise. As of Tuesday they were able to purchase 1,400 turkeys but need your help to donate those last 600, and the time for donating couldn't be any better.
"One of the fun things about the turkey donations right now is that they also contribute to the can the cats food drive that’s going on in our community right now," Director of Development Jessica Allred said.
The Food Bank will be accepting donations Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. plus they will also open up on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for any last minute donations.