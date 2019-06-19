Turf removal for UM South Campus Stadium is officially underway

MISSOULA- After pearl jam rocked the house at the Washington-Grizzly stadium last summer, their concert is still having a ripple effect here in Missoula.
The South Campus Stadium for UM soccer hasn't been renovated since 1995, and since the University's Department of Athletics played a large role in hosting the pearl jam concert, they've decided to put $180,000 into a new soccer field renovation.
With this money, the entire soccer stadium will receive new turf and an updated irrigation system.UM says the renovations will take five days to complete and UM soccer adds this new turf will be a game changer come fall season.