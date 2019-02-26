Tuesday night Weather Authority Alert update

MISSOULA- Currently areas such south western Montana are experiencing heavy snow and ice on the road and over the over the last 24 hours there have been a total of 314 weather related crashes throughout the state.
Tuesday night I-15 along Monida Pass is currently closed and throughout Tuesday there have been road incidents in Great falls, along 1-90 towards Billings, and another south of Ennis all due to snow, ice, or water flooding.
One consistent weather condition throughout south western Montana is reduced visibility due to blowing and drifting snow.
It is highly encouraged that if you don't have to leave the house, do not!
The public can see the latest updates on road conditions and road incidents online on the Montana Department of Transportation website.
Weather coverage will continue as long as the Weather Authority Alert remains in effect and please stay safe!