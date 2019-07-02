Tuesday morning trailer Explosion sends man to Harbor View Medical Center in Seattle

MISSOULA- A trailer home exploded Tuesday morning in the Wagon Wheel Trailer Village near Missoula sending one man to the hospital.
Around 12:15 this morning the Missoula Rural Fire received the call that a trailer had exploded, putting off flames that were 35 feet high.
After Missoula Rural Fire, paramedics, and Missoula County Sheriff arrived on the scene, they found the resident severely injured outside his camper.
His trailer was completely demolished; his neighbor's trailer was also damaged making it so she has to stay elsewhere for now.
Officials on the scene say this started as an oven fire.
"We had our fire investigator with the Missoula County Sheriffs come out with a number of detectives and they also worked alongside Missoula Rural Fire who have their fire investigator and both determined there was a fire that had started inside the oven and then caught fire with some butane and that's when that explosion occurred,” said Missoula County Sheriff’s public information officer, Brenda Bassett.
The resident of the trailer was transported from St. Patrick’s to Harbor View Medical Center in Seattle.
Missoula County Sheriff’s office says they are looking to see if there is a criminal element to this fire and we will have that information for you as soon as it becomes available.