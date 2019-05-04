Trooper Wade Palmer 301 Strong Benefit expects over 800 guests

MISSOULA- Following after the March 15th shooting in Missoula, where four people were shot, ending in one death and three injured, the community is still rallying around one of their own, Trooper Wade Palmer.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula Police Department, the Stevensville Police Department, and Neptune Aviation hosted a Trooper Wade Palmer 301 Strong Benefit Saturday night.
The benefit out at Neptune Aviation, started at 5:00 and with purchased tickets guests had live music, a live auction, a silent auction, as well as dinner and dancing.
Benefit organizers said they were expecting over 800 people to attend, and amongst those 800 people was Montana Attorney General Tim Fox.
All of the benefits raised this evening will go to Trooper wade palmer and his family during his time of recovery.
If you’d like to donate to Trooper Wade Palmer’s recovery you can do so here.