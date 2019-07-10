Trooper Wade Palmer's wife Lindsey says he is happier after a recent surgery on his skull.
Palmer was shot multiple times in the face, neck and head in March while searching for the suspect in an overnight shooting.
Lindsey released the following statement on Wednesday:
Leah Blanchard, wife of Casey Blanchard, also provided a statement. Casey and his mother Julie were also shot in that incident. Julie passed away as a complication from her injuries in June. The family has planned a celebration of life for her on July 28. Leah provided the following update on Casey’s condition:
