The Montana Highway Patrol is holding a special celebration today with motorcades in Missoula and Stevensville to honor the return of Trooper Wade Palmer, who was grievously injured in a shooting in March.
Palmer was shot three times and put in an induced coma in Salt Lake City.
Shelley Hays was shot and killed by the same suspect who shot Palmer, according to court documents. Julie Blanchard and Casey Blanchard were shot and injured.
Palmer woke up a few weeks ago and is now cleared to come home for outpatient therapy, according to MHP. The last update on his condition said that he is non-verbal but appears to recognize family members.
Today's events include a live press conference in Salt Lake City at 11:30 AM before the Palmer family flies to Missoula and lands around 1:30 PM. The public is invited to view a procession and motorcade in Missoula and Palmer's home of Stevensville.
We'll be updating this post throughout the day with videos and more info.
The public is invited to Wear Green for Wade and post on social media to show their support.
Here's the timeline for today's events:
11:30 AM MST: Press conference at Rice-Eccles stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah
1:45 PM: Trooper Palmer's flight arrives in Missoula
2 PM: Transit through Missoula, with procession along Broadway Street between Reserve and McCormick
2:30-3 PM: Approximate time of arrival and procession through Stevensville along the cutoff road