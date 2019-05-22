12:18 PM: The Montana Highway Patrol released a photo of Wade Palmer and expressed relief that he's coming home alive after being shot.
Your prayers and support have sustained us through this journey. Today we share with you our joy as we welcome our brother home. #mtnews #Onefor301 #WadeStrong pic.twitter.com/Jn20xzNEc8— Montana Highway Patrol (@MTHwyPatrol) May 22, 2019
11:49 AM: Attorney General Tim Fox, members from the Montana Highway Patrol and doctors at the University of Utah held a press conference with new information on Palmer's condition.
Fox said that Casey Blanchard, who was also shot and severely injured the same night as Palmer, was also transported to the University of Utah, and that the law enforcement community also reached out to help support the Blanchard family.
"[They] made sure the Blanchard family had everything they needed."
Doctors said Palmer was brought in with a traumatic wound to the left side of his brain, which affects speech. They say he remains non-verbal but appears to recognize people and can follow directions.
"I'm thrilled to see him going home where he can continue his rehabilitative efforts," one doctor said. "Very happy to see this day come."
The Montana Highway Patrol is holding a special celebration today with motorcades in Missoula and Stevensville to honor the return of Trooper Wade Palmer, who was grievously injured in a shooting in March.
Palmer was shot three times and put in an induced coma in Salt Lake City.
Shelley Hays was shot and killed by the same suspect who shot Palmer, according to court documents. Julie Blanchard and Casey Blanchard were shot and injured.
Palmer woke up a few weeks ago and is now cleared to come home for outpatient therapy, according to MHP. The last update on his condition said that he is non-verbal but appears to recognize family members.
Today's events include a live press conference in Salt Lake City at 11:30 AM before the Palmer family flies to Missoula and lands around 1:30 PM. The public is invited to view a procession and motorcade in Missoula and Palmer's home of Stevensville.
We'll be updating this post throughout the day with videos and more info.
The public is invited to Wear Green for Wade and post on social media to show their support.
Your prayers and support have sustained us through this journey. Today we share with you our joy as we welcome our brother home. #mtnews #Onefor301 #WadeStrong pic.twitter.com/Jn20xzNEc8— Montana Highway Patrol (@MTHwyPatrol) May 22, 2019
Here's the timeline for today's events:
11:30 AM MST: Press conference at Rice-Eccles stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah
1:45 PM: Trooper Palmer's flight arrives in Missoula
2 PM: Transit through Missoula, with procession along Broadway Street between Reserve and McCormick
2:30-3 PM: Approximate time of arrival and procession through Stevensville along the cutoff road