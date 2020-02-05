NEW YORK, N.Y. -- The Tribeca Film Institute (TFI) and ESPN Films announced the six finalists chosen to pitch their short documentaries in front of a panel at the 2020 Big Sky Film Festival in Missoula.
Each group will pitch their pieces in front of a panel of distinguished filmmakers, industry leaders and programmers all within seven minutes. All of the films contain themes of athleticism, sports and competition.
According to a release from Falco Ink, the winning group will be awarded a $25,000 production grant, year-round mentorship and career development through TFI’s IF/Then Shorts program.
The six finalists are:
Breaking Boundaries: Directed by Dina Burlis and produced by Melissa Azizi, the film follows the story of 19-year-old Nastasya who prepares to become the first ever woman of color to compete in rhythmic gymnastics event in the 2020 Olympics. The documentary shows her struggles she encounters throughout the process.
Life in the Slow Lane: This film features an 83-year-old bowler named Lois who uses bowling as a way to overcome loneliness and maintain fitness, that are struggles for many seniors in Montana. Life in the Slow Lane is directed by Kelly Bouma.
Healthy Struggle: This film is about two freestyle soccer players who seek fitness and reclamation of public space in one of the most expensive cities in the U.S. through soccer. The co-directors are Dania N. Cabello and Yvan Iturriaga, Cabello is also producer.
Girl v. Horse: This film follows director and co-producer Nicole Teeny. After improving from a neurological disorder, Teeny seeks to achieve her lifelong goal of running against a horse in a marathon. The film shows the evolution of running in humans while showing the connection between body against mind and girl against horse. This film is co-produced by Mariel Sarkis.
One Word Sawalmen: With the goal of sharing a native perspective on the climate crisis in California, the son of Winnemem Wintu tribal chief travels 300-miles by foot, bike, kayak, horseback receiving the help of spirits. One Word Sawalmen is directed by Natasha Deganello Giraudie and Michael "Pom" Preston, with Deganello Giraudie as also producer.
The Last 500: This film follows six-year rowing pair Ellen Tomek and Meghan O'Leary who strive to make a comeback at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after suffering a loss in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. The two have 30 years of combined rowing experience under their belts. The film highlights the difficulties they face now and what difficulties are to come along the way.
The competition takes place on Feb. 20 and the public is welcome to attend.