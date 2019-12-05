MISSOULA - A trial date has been set for the man charged with shooting a Montana Highway Patrol trooper and three others in Missoula and Evaro in March 2019.
Johnathan Albert Bertsch appeared in Missoula County District Court via video from the jail on Wednesday.
Judge Shane Vannatta blocked out two weeks for Bertsch's trial that is scheduled to start on August 17, 2020. A list of possible witnesses for the prosecution is lengthy.
Bertsch is charged with one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide for a shooting spree in March. Shelley Hays died as a result of the incident. Casey Blanchard, his mother Julie Blanchard, and MHP Trooper Wade Palmer were all injured in the shootings.
In June, Julie passed away in Washington state where she was recovering. The Chelan County Coroner's Office ruled her death a homicide. An additional homicide charge has not been filed against Bertsch.
Trooper Palmer and Casey Blanchard were treated in Salt Lake City. Both returned home to Stevensville in May. Casey has since resumed his job. Palmer is still recovering.
Bertsch remains in the Missoula County Jail on $2 million bond.