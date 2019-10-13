October is known as “Neighborwoods” month and to celebrate trees for Missoula has the goal of planting 80 trees in just three days.
With the help of volunteers they were able to plant 28 trees at Fort Missoula Park Saturday, then Sunday they planted 23 more.
Next weekend they will finish their goal of 80, by planting the remaining trees around playgrounds, parking lots, along roads, and throughout the park.
Trees for Missoula founder Karen Sippy says planting trees does a lot more than just beautify an area.
"They make the surrounding temperature 10 degrees cooler, they protect asphalt and concrete and they make people want to go outside and exercise," Sippy said.
If you want to help plant trees you can sign up to volunteer.