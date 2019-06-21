DARBY- Thanks to senators around the U.S., including Montana’s senators, two Montana job corps will remain open.
In June, the Trump administration announced it would close nine Job Corps civilian conservation centers throughout the country...and transfer 16 corps centers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines both protested the closure.
After the announcement that all Job Corps would remain open, Sen. Daines visited Trapper Creek Job Corps Center in Darby Friday.
Students at Trapper Creek come from backgrounds of all kinds, and enroll themselves for a better future.
Students say without Sen. Daines they would be out of a job.
"If it wasn’t for him keeping this place open, I don’t know how well I would be able to fast track my life and with him putting all the hard work in for this place, also anaconda, it's making it to where I have a healthy future,” said a Trapper Creek student, Loren Fender.
Students and staff gave Sen. Daines a hand-crafted bear to show their appreciation.