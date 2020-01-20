MISSOULA - According to the Frenchtown Rural Fire District, a train collided with a car west of the King Ranch Crossing in Frenchtown.
Upon arrival, crews discovered the car fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the initial investigation shows that there was no one inside the car.
Right now the rail line is closed. MRL Track Maintenance and Safety Supervisors are on scene assessing the damage.
According to the Frenchtown Rural Fire District, law enforcement located one of the occupants and the crash is under investigation.
It took the train just under a half of a mile to come to a complete stop. The car caught fire after the impact.
This is a developing story.