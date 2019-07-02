Trailer park explosion sends one to hospital

MISSOULA - The Missoula Rural Fire District was called to a reported explosion at the Wagon Wheel Trailer Park early Tuesday morning.
The Missoula 911 Dispatch Center reported the caller said that a trailer had just blown up.
When they arrived on scene shortly after midnight, MRFD said they were able to knock down the fire but debris from the trailer explosion was scattered over a wide area. MRFD said the flames were shooting 35 feet high in the air and all four walls of the trailer were displaced.
One male in his 40's who was believed to be residing in the trailer was sent to the hospital with injuries and a neighbor, whose trailer was damaged, was sent to a family member's home.
At this time it is unknown what the cause of the explosion was and if the trailer was insured, however, the trailer is considered a total loss according to the MRFD.
MRFD firefighters were assisted by Frenchtown Rural Fire, Missoula City Fire, Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula Emergency Services, and Missoula Electric Coop.