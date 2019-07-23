MISSOULA- A new shop opened by the Trail Head aims to cater to all your weekend water adventures.
Trail Head River Sports, nicknamed the Boathouse is now open in the old Sears warehouse on Garfield Street.
People can find clothing, camping gear, but more importantly boats of all kinds.
Trail Head owner Todd Frank says this boathouse has everything one might need.
"Much bigger assortment of canoes, recreational kayaks, all inflatables, kayaks, rafts, pack rafts, pretty much anything you can float on the water with that's inflatable, that's really our big specialty but we have a lot more canoes and kayaks then we've had in the past as well,” Frank said.
You don't just have to purchase gear at the Trail Head. You can also rent from the newest location, as well as have your boating items repaired.