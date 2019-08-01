MISSOULA - Drivers can expect a few traffic revisions around the garden city to finish up this week.
One change that has finished is the Van Buren Street Interchange project. This project started in 2018 and has finally wrapped up with the addition of two roundabouts at the intersection of Van Buren Street and I-90.
The roundabouts hope to reduce congestion during peak travel times and reduce severe and fatal crashes for drivers that are coming on and off I-90.
The other update that drivers can expect is the addition of traffic lights on the intersection of Russell Street and Wyoming. For the first few days the light on Russell will blink yellow and the light on Wyoming will blink red until crews can finish setting them up.
Drivers should also be aware that the construction on the Russell Street bridge is still active and with the additional crew members working nearby at the Russell and Wyoming intersection, increased delays are possible.
For the latest updates on construction on Russell Street you can text RUSSELL to 41411.
Drivers are encourage to take alternate routes if possible.