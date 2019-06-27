MISSOULA - Thousands of people from across the U.S. are gathering in the Garden City for the Missoula Marathon that starts June 28 - and this year features some high-tech new amenities.
Even if running marathons isn't your thing, there are still many ways that people can join in on the fun. An app in the iTunes store and Google Play store lets you track how their friends or family are doing in the marathon. The app is called Missoula Marathon and is free to download.
June 28 kicks off with a free beer run and a 3.1 mile social run around Missoula that starts and ends at Caras Park. The race will conclude with free beer for everyone that completes the race and is over 21.
The Missoula 5K, kids marathon and runner expo will take place on June 29, while the marathon and half marathon are on June 30.
The Missoula Marathon is put on by Run Wild Missoula, a nonprofit organization that wanted to show off Missoula's beauty and unique running atmosphere. The marathon course is USA track and field certified and is also a Boston Marathon qualifier.
The race starts with a scenic route through the countryside and ends in downtown Missoula.
Volunteers are also needed as course monitors, race pacers and post-race tear down crews.
The deadline to register for races online is June 27 at 11:59 p.m. but people can still sign up at the solutions table at the runner expo. However, day of race sign ups will not be allowed.
More information can be found at this link.