MISSOULA - It will be a very merry Christmas for kids in Missoula.
Toys for Tots Missoula collected more than 9,000 items for kids in need this year.
ABC FOX Montana helps coordinate the collection, sorting and distribution of toys every year.
This year, with the help of our sponsor, Montana ACE Hardware, we were able to help kids throughout Lake, Missoula and Flathead Counties get toys for Christmas.
Toys For Tots is a mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, but without an active local unit, the mission is run by volunteers in Missoula County.