Tower Street remains closed, Missoula emergency officials say water levels in the Clark Fork River to 'spike'

Tower Street in Missoula remains closed on tuesday, as Missoula Emergency Management officials said the water levels in the Clark Fork river may rise to minor flood stage by early next week.
Officials say as of Tuesday afternoon, the Clark Fork river is running at two feet below flood stage. However, they say that could quickly change depending on the weather.
Homeowners on Kehrwald Drive saw some minor flooding covering the roads two weeks ago, but the water levels went down after a few days.
Emergency Management Deputy Director Ken parks said the month of May is run-off season, and officials are still seeing a lot of snow in mountains. Which means flood season is far from over.
Parks said they can predict water levels up to a week away, and the water gauge is predicted to 'spike' next Tuesday. In anticipation of more flooding to come, Tower Street will remain closed until June.
"Given the fact we still have a lot of snow in the high country, we would be looking at the flood season to go at least until the first week of June or until that snow has come out of the mountains," Parks said.
Emergency officials said some of the larger floods in Missoula Valley has seen was due to the fact that there was four to five inches of rainfall in a couple of days.
Parks said they will continue to monitor the situation, and they will alert homeowners immediately if they see rising water levels.