Tower Street open space closes for transmission line installations

Northwestern Energy crews are working to install a news transmission line at the Tower Street open space that will serve several neighborhoods in Western Montana.
Spring officially arrives on Wednesday, but the 2018 flood season damage repairs continue.
After last year's devastating floods, Northwestern Energy crews said they needed to move a new transmission line further from the Clark Fork river.
"Flooding and river bank erosion along the Clark Fork river have damaged those lines last year," Northwestern Energy Public Relations Specialist Jo Dee Black said.
Crews were busy this morning filling the bases of the new transmission line with concrete that will serve the Target Range, Miller Creek and Bitterroot Valley areas.
Crews say there will be six bases to the news transmission line installed. It takes four to five concrete truck loads to fill one of the bases.
Black said the construction was necessary and they have been working with the city to minimize damage to trees and vegetation.
"Crews worked with the city of Missoula personnel to come up with the best plan and to preserve that area because we realize that its so valuable to the whole Missoula community," Black said.
The construction began January 30 and will continue until late April.
The Tower Street open space will be periodically open on the weekends. Signs will be posted on the parking lot.