Tower Street closed due to power line construction

MISSOULA- Missoula’s Tower Street, known for flooding, and its flooding closures, is currently closed again.
It all started back in January when river bank erosion and flooding caused severe structure line damages along the Clark Fork.
Now, the area is closed off so Northwestern Energy crews can relocate a portion of 161 KV Electric transmission line, which serves the Target Range area, Miller Creek, and Bitterroot Valley.
This project consists of clearing new power line corridors, installing six new power poles on concrete foundations, and stringing new wire.
Clearing of this corridor included removal of trees, creating snags, and trimming trees. Now after this new line is running, the old line as well as existing poles will be removed.
Northwestern Energy says they appreciate the public’s cooperation in staying away from this closed area, and they plan on reopening Tower Street August 30th.