Three-and-a-half billion dollars, that's how much tourists spent in Montana in 2018.
That's a big boost in spending and its benefiting businesses all across the treasure state.
Newly-released numbers from the University of Montana’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research shows the number of people visiting Montana from out-of-state remained relatively the same, but they're spending more during their time here. In fact, they are spending 10% more than in 2017.
Associate Director Jeremy Sage says people are choosing to spend their extra money on experiences, like guided rafting trips, rather than souvenirs.
and those experiences tend to cost more.
Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks are a big draw for visitors. Sage says without those iconic parks bringing recognition to Montana, our economy would not be bolstered nearly as much.
In Glacier, tourists spent $1.2 billion supporting $1.5 billion in economic activity.
Then the $1.1 billion spent in Yellowstone supported $1.4 billion in economic activity.
Then if you break down the numbers by county, Gallatin County received more than $814 million in tourist spending, followed by Flathead County at $614 million, Missoula County
$307 million, and Yellowstone County $270 million.
Sage adds, this additional money all leads to more jobs and higher wages for Montanans.