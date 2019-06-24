Top Hat expands downtown

A popular music venue in downtown Missoula is expanding. The Top Hat recently bought the neighboring law office building on the corner of Front and Ryman Street.
Last week they tore down the building and now they're working on turning it into a temporary patio space
As soon as the space is cleared they will set up a temporary patio with about 20 tables to expand their dining service outside, but that’s not all.
"Then for late nights we might be able to put bands out there and some games, corn hole that sort of things kind of make a fun space out on the patio." Top Hat Owner Nick Checota said.
And that is just the beginning of their plans
"We are going to construct a new building at that location it’s going to incorporate a lot of different things,” Checota said, “But sticking with the patio theme we are going to have a second level patio that looks over the river."
There are no official designs yet for the new building but it we are told it will be 4 to 6 stories tall with a larger kitchen and living spaces.
"We are evaluating our different options might do an apt or a condo or air bnb type of rentals on the upper floors." Checota said.
With so many elements to the new building Checota is really looking forward to one in particular.
'What we are most excited about is a really nice permanent outdoor space on the second level that’s something we have always wanted but didn’t have the space to do"
In addition to outdoor seating this summer, the Top Hat says the new space will be a nicer area to pick up concert goers for their Kettlehouse shuttle.