DARBY, Mont. - A toddler was hospitalized after falling into the Bitterroot River in the Darby area Wednesday.
Darby Marshal Larry Rose said the two-and-a-half-year-old boy fell into the east fork of the river and floated down.
Residents of the D-2 Mobile Home Park pulled the boy out of the river. Rose says the boy was on the bank of the river when emergency crews arrived.
First responders performed CPR until an air ambulance arrived and transported the boy to a hospital in Hamilton. Rose said the boy was later taken to a Missoula hospital.
A medical condition of the boy is not known at this time.
Rose said the Bitterroot River is running lower than usual for this time of year.