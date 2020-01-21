MISSOULA - On Jan. 21, every Loose Caboose coffee stand in Missoula will donate 50 cents of every drink to Missoula's Search and Rescue teams as part of their "Cup of Kindness" day.
The Loose Caboose chose to donate to Missoula's Search and Rescue because they wanted to help support an organization that promotes safety and outdoor education.
Missoula's Search and Rescue team is made up of 33 volunteers that consistently drop everything they are doing to help others in emergency situations. They are on call seven days a week, 24 hours a day to help with everything from water rescues to K9 searches.
Search and Rescue doesn't charge for it's services but they do accept donations. Search and Rescue Chief Joe Blattner said they hope to use the money collected today to buy more radios and pagers. Although pagers may seem dated, Blattner said they are extremely reliable when working in the back country of Montana where cell phone and GPS service isn't strong.