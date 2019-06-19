Tips on how to reduce your risk of a tick bite

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * WINDS...WEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS, BUTTE/BLACKFOOT REGION AND POTOMAC/SEELEY LAKE REGION. * WHEN...FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...CROSSWINDS ALONG I-90, FROM GARRISON JUNCTION TO ANACONDA. GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT.