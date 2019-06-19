Tips on how to reduce your risk of a tick bite

MISSOULA- A woman had to be airlifted to the nearest hospital in Hamilton after being bitten by a tick.
Now, Montanans are on high alert as the warm temperatures leave the parasites looking for any sort of warm body to latch onto.
Tick season is upon us. Starting in early to mid-spring and running through mid-July, these 8 legged insects survive and thrive in the treasure state's wooded areas, and grassy fields.
With how much Montanans love the outdoors, it's important to prepare before outdoor recreation.
"Cover up a lot, use deet, definitely check for ticks, shower, wash your hair after being out on a hike or out of the woods, and try and keep them from getting embedded on you at all,” said Missoula County Health Department Director, Ellen Leahy.
Ticks are attracted to the heat, odor, and breathing of animals and humans, and if you find one embedded in you, health department executives say to follow these steps.
"Carefully remove the tick, and by carefully don’t pull the tick out in a way that the head stays in, clean the wound, you know a good scrubbing or antiseptic that you'd like to put on it, and watch for symptoms,” Leahy said.
The most common tick seen in Montana is the Rocky Mountain Wood Tick, a tick that can cause relapsing fever.
Health administrators say if you feel any symptoms 3-12 days after a tick bite, don't hesitate to get into your health provider.
The most important thing to remember when it comes to ticks is always check yourself, your family, and your animals when returning from an outdoor activity.