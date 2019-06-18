A fun hike over the weekend quickly took a turn for the worst when one hiker noticed a tick bite on her chest.
Two Bear Air Rescue was called in to air lift Jackie Doyle off a mountain trail South of Hamilton.
“I had started getting sick to my stomach and wasn’t feeling well” Jackie Doyle said.
Doyle and her friend Lance Jones went for a hike up sleeping child trail on Sunday, over two miles up the mountain Doyle knew she couldn’t make it back down
“l was like I can’t, I can’t go any more this is it I’m not making it out tonight we are either going to camp out for the night or call for help,” Doyle said.
“She told me she was really cold but it was so warm i got really concerned,” Jones said.
Not having any cell service on the trail Jones hiked down the mountain and drove until he could make a call, leaving Doyle alone on the trail.
“I was prepared I started I signal fire in case people were coming in to look,” Doyle said.
A few hours later paramedics arrived.
“They put me in this basket and I hated it because I’m super claustrophobic and they put me in the basket before two bears got there and i thought they were just going to haul me out of there on foot but when they said the copter was coming to lift me in the air I was like NOPE!” Doyle said.
But Doyle stuck it out and in 5 min she was in the hospital, where her tick bite raised more concerns
“So they looked at it and it has a big red bulls eye on it and said she needs to go to St. Pats right now,” Doyle said.
This isn’t the first time Doyle has had a bad tick bite when she was a teenager one gave her Lyme disease.
“So I’m a little worried now because they said if I got it again it could be worse so I’m just praying that everything is okay.” Doyle said.
Doyle has another doctor’s appointment on Wednesday and is hoping for the best.