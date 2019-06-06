HAMILTON - Batten down the hatches. Ravalli County is warning of an expected thunderstorm on Thursday, June 6 that could produce winds up to 50-60 mph, and hail damage.
From the sheriff's office:
Ravalli County Sheriff - National Weather Service advises that between 4pm and 7pm today, June 6th, we could experience strong thunderstorms which could produce 50 mph or greater wind gusts and cross winds between Hamilton and Sula.
The National Weather Service says to prepare for hail and damaging winds across the Bitterroot Valley.