ST. IGNATIUS - According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a single engine plane crash killed three people Thursday afternoon.
Sheriff Don Bell said his deputies along with Lake County Emergency Management, Montana Highway Patrol, and Mission Valley Fire, arrived on scene around 4 PM Thursday.
All three people in the plane were declared dead on scene. Sheriff Bell said it appears the plane went down after a wing hit a power line.
The Federal Aviation Administration will take over the investigation first thing Friday.
Bell did not say where the plane was flying from, but told ABC FOX Montana it was coming in from out of state.