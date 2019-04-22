MISSOULA - Three people face felony burglary charges after breaking into a hotel at the Wye.
Missoula police say they responded to the Tamarack Inn in the early hours of Thursday, April 18, where a clerk reported that someone had broken into one of the vacant rooms.
Responding officers went to the room and say Dante McDougall answered the door. McDougall is wanted in Lake County on a $25,000 probation warrant.
Deputies say they found Olivia Kennedy hiding under the covers of one of the beds, and Wesley Charlo hiding in the bathtub.
Charlo told officers that they bought the room key from an associate, records say.
The three were arrested on felony burglary charges and additional misdemeanors related to criminal trespass and obstruction.