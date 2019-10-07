Thousands impacted by the Maclay bridge closure

A popular bridge that connects the Target Range area to Blue Mountain Road in Southwest Missoula is now closed for repairs, impacting thousands of drivers.
Missoula County Public Works Engineer Erik Dickson said 3,000 people drive over the Maclay bridge each day. He says it's probably a 100 years old.
Years of use created nine fractures or holes in the bridge.
"The biggest one is about 11 feet long. The smallest are two or three feet. Everywhere there's a joint in the trust structure that's where most of the flex comes from. That's where those holes started," Dickson said.
Monday morning Missoula County Public Works closed the Maclay bridge to add repairs.
Our kids go to school at Target Range school. It's gonna impact us greatly over the next 14 days," Tom Phillips said.
Tom Phillips lives on Kingfisher Place. He uses the Maclay bridge everyday to take his kids to school and to run errands in town.
"We understand the complications and we'll just deal with it for the next two weeks," Phillips said.
Dickson said the current deck on the bridge was replaced in 2004. Just by the nature of welded steel connections on a bridge that moves, they started breaking.
"Right now these have been growing, we waited as long as we could. Maybe a little too long," Dickson said.
The project will cost roughly $25,000. Dickson estimates the repairs will provide 15 additional years of use.
"This is a repair we need to make and we appreciate the patience and understanding," Dickson said.
He said regardless of the weather, or incoming snow, his public works crews will work to finish the repairs by October 18.