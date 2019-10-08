Thieves steal gas from school bus; tribal police say not the first time

Two thieves in Arlee are stealing gas from school buses, and in the process impacting young school children in town.
Louis Fiddler the Captain for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Police said over the weekend, two people stole gas from an Arlee Early Childhood Services school bus.
"Where they parked the buses and where the camera is positioned you can't really tell who they are," Fiddler said.
In security footage provided by Fiddler to ABC FOX Montana, one person is wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark colored shoes. The other person is wearing blue jeans and what looks like a black sweatshirt with a red writing on the back.
According to a Facebook post below, that was eventually taken down, the gas for the buses was suppose to take the kids to field tips to the pumpkin patch, Dairy Queen and McDonalds.
"A friend of mine works there and that's how I heard and I couldn't believe the kids are going to be without a bus to take to go to field trips," Jami Prins an Arlee resident said.
Captain Fiddler said the gas tank to the bus was punctured and the gas cap was stolen.
"This time it’s a puncture in the gas tank. We’ve had them where they’re taken it by opening the gas cap. They’ve got locking mechanism for the gas cap, so then they’ll go in the fuel line and it’s something that’s happened a few times," Fiddler said.
One gas station employee said the early childhood center is a priority in Arlee.
"We need to stick together as a community and bring these people to justice," Jimmy Best an employee at Conoco gas said.
Arlee Early Childhood Services turned down a request to comment.
If you know the two individuals in the security footage, you are asked to call the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Police at 406-675-4700.