Donating more than $200,000 statewide the Washington Foundation is giving to organizations that give the most just in time for thanksgiving holiday.
This massive grant was given to food banks across treasure state and even to one right here in Missoula.
The Missoula Food Bank was given $10,000 and the director of the food bank said this donation could not have come at a better time of year.
About 200 families coming through the doors of the food bank every day. Development Director Jessica Allred said this money will go toward keeping healthy, nutritious food on the shelves at a time when people are shopping for their Thanksgiving feasts, and at a time when people suffer from food insecurity the most.
"The coldest months of the year are some of our busiest as you can imagine, with families really struggling to keep up with the additional cost of the long cold Montana winters as well as keeping food on the table" Allred said.
Allred also said the food bank still is in desperate need of Turkey donations. They are trying to meet their goal of 2,000 turkeys as of Tuesday they were 600 shy.
If you want to donate, The Food Bank will be accepting donations Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. plus they will also open up on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for any last minute donations.