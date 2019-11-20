The world's leading expert on honey bee behavior is visiting Missoula this week to give three lectures comparing traditional bee keeping to bees in the wild.
Dr. Tom Seeley is a biology professor at Cornell University, not only does he research bees, he's been a bee keeper for 50 years.
His research led to the understanding of swarm intelligence in honey bees and now he is unlocking the mystery of how bees live in the wild.
Seeley's lectures will focus on honey bee hives, and how they're not always good for the bees.
“The work that I am doing provides a good biological stand point of what makes sense to do if you want to be a kinder gentler beekeeper. More bee like a bee-watcher than a bee keeper you might say," Dr. Seeley said.
If you missed Wednesdays lecture there will be two more Thursday. The first one will be on the UM campus at 12:30 in the Interdisciplinary Science Building Room 110. The second talk on bee colonies will be held at the Lolo Community Center at 5:30.